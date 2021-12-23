B. Riley Raises Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target to $23.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBA. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $843.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 160,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

