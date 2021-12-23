Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

ENB opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

