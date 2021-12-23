Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 147 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $269.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $258.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

