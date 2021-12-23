Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $663,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Dominion Energy comprises 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.