Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

