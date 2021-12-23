California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $42.46. California Resources shares last traded at $42.27, with a volume of 1,284 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,473 shares of company stock worth $26,907,316 over the last 90 days.

CRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

