Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 528 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 98,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.64 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.