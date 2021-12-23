O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $436,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $89.90. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

