O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $473,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,074,000 after acquiring an additional 170,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,658,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of SITM traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.79. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,507. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.48, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total transaction of $1,110,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $1,238,411.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.