O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,321 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.57. 1,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average of $143.79. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

