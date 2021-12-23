O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,005. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

