O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $668,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Atkore accounts for approximately 0.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,994,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,148. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.