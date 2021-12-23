O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,000 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Maravai LifeSciences makes up about 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,189. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

