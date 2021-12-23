Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.14. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $268.87 million, a PE ratio of -841.00 and a beta of 1.05. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

