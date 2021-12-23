Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Trimmed by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,860 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 5.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 176,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,136,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $819,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,621,352 shares of company stock valued at $160,121,669 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.