Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.01. 11,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

