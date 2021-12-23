Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $438,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.37. 992,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

