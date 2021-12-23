OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $16.55

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $16.10. OneSpan shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The firm has a market cap of $661.90 million, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $234,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OneSpan by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,865 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

