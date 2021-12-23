iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 387,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,908,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

