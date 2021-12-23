Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Gap Down to $41.91

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.91, but opened at $40.03. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $989.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

