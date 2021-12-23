West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $129.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.