Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.1% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

