Sather Financial Group Inc Takes $973,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.63. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

