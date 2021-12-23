Zacks: Brokerages Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post $31.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the highest is $32.24 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $119.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,137,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

