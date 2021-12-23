Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.57 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GAP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GAP by 53.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 222,203 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,262,153. GAP has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

