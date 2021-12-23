Zacks: Analysts Expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter.

LGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Largo Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Largo Resources by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 382,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Largo Resources stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,581. Largo Resources has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $600.69 million and a P/E ratio of 18.63.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

