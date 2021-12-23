Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Buys Shares of 48,042 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,944. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.