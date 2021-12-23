Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total transaction of $1,607,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.05, for a total transaction of $970,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,811 shares of company stock worth $12,097,856. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $575.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,922. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

