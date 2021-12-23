GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

