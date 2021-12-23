GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,182. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

