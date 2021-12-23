Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lifted by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 96,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.20. 6,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,153. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

