Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,515 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

OMC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,002. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

