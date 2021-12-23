iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s Largest Position

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $69,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $164.52. 8,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,744. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.45 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

