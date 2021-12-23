Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,545 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,606,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $132,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

