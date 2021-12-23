American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for about 3.2% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

