American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 109,208 shares of company stock worth $3,983,238. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAT opened at $36.34 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

