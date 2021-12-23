Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $19.54. Hawaiian shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 466 shares traded.

HA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $991.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.13.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.76) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 27.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after buying an additional 1,139,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after buying an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $29,234,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

