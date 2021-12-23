Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.30. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

