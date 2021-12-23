Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.92. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 216 shares traded.

RUBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,409 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 371,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2,944.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 179,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

