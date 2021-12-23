Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Up to $10.58

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.92. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 216 shares traded.
RUBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,409 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 371,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2,944.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 179,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
