Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0109 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $24,171.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00110543 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001535 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

