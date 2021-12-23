EasyFi (EZ) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, EasyFi has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $3.47 or 0.00007109 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $1.55 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00209538 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

