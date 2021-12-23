RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 106.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,301,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.73. 4,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

