RNC Capital Management LLC Has $43.66 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 2.3% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $43,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after buying an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.71. 20,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

