iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,155,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072,551 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,552 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after purchasing an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,628,000 after purchasing an additional 764,580 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,433,984. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37.

