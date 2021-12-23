RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in BHP Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.02. 44,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

