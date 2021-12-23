RNC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Expedia Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 439.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 539 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,198 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 82,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,040 shares of company stock worth $25,781,111 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,289. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

