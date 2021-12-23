Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 332,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.17. 25,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

