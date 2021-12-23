iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $24,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IWS traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.08. 2,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

