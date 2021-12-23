Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.90. 12,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

