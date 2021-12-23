Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in UGI by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in UGI by 31.8% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 37,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UGI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in UGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.